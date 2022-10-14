StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE CPK opened at $118.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $111.57 and a twelve month high of $146.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.95 and its 200 day moving average is $129.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $139.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.70 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 14.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total value of $414,784.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 8,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Stories

