StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Civeo (NYSE:CVEO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Civeo Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE CVEO opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $374.28 million, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92. Civeo has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.22 million. Civeo had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Civeo will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Civeo

Institutional Trading of Civeo

In related news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 374,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $10,264,484.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,193.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 374,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $10,264,484.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,193.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,156.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Civeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,767,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 6.6% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 512,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,556 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 342,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 296,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

See Also

