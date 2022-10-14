StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Civeo (NYSE:CVEO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CVEO opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $374.28 million, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92. Civeo has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.22 million. Civeo had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Civeo will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Civeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,767,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 6.6% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 512,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,556 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 342,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 296,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.
