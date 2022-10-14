StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $100.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average is $57.90. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 7.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

