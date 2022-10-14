StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Colony Bankcorp Price Performance

Shares of Colony Bankcorp stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $13.66. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,608. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $241.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.53. Colony Bankcorp has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $19.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 million. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Research analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP M. Edward Jr. Hoyle acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,143.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,470 shares of company stock worth $49,204. Corporate insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 5,594.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.