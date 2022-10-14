StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $46.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average is $39.09.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 32.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 2.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

