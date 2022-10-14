StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
CoreCivic Price Performance
CXW opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.83. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $14.24.
Insider Transactions at CoreCivic
In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CoreCivic news, Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,983.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCivic
CoreCivic Company Profile
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CoreCivic (CXW)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.