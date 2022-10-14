StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CXW opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.83. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $14.24.

In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CoreCivic news, Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,983.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth about $10,889,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in CoreCivic by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,492,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,860,000 after buying an additional 528,657 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 378,577 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 892.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 244,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 219,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

