StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coty (NYSE:COTY)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Coty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.34.

Coty Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52. Coty has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 78.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Coty by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 323.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Coty by 48.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the first quarter worth $75,000. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

