StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CTS (NYSE:CTS)

CTS has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen raised their target price on CTS to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on CTS to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $42.47 on Wednesday. CTS has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.40.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. CTS’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CTS will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in CTS by 119.2% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CTS during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CTS during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in CTS during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CTS during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

