StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DHI Group (NYSE:DHX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on DHI Group in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.
DHI Group Trading Up 3.2 %
NYSE DHX opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $279.36 million, a PE ratio of 576.58, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHI Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 333.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 378,700.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.
About DHI Group
DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.
