StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.31.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE:DPZ opened at $333.26 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $299.41 and a one year high of $567.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,955. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

