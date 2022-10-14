StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDITGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of Editas Medicine stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,142. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $42.11.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDITGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 580.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1578.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth $67,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

