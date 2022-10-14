StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of Editas Medicine stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,142. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $42.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 580.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1578.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth $67,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

