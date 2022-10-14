StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EGO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.10.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE EGO opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 48.80%. The firm had revenue of $213.45 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

