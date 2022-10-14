StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Electromed (NYSE:ELMD)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
ELMD has been the topic of several other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I initiated coverage on shares of Electromed in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Electromed in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Electromed Trading Up 1.8 %
ELMD opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84. Electromed has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.08 million, a P/E ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 0.50.
Electromed Company Profile
Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.
