StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Federal Signal Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.80 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.92%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Federal Signal by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

