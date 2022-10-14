StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BUSE. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

First Busey Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BUSE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.79. The stock had a trading volume of 636 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,672. First Busey has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Busey

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). First Busey had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $106.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Busey by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Busey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in First Busey by 7,663.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Busey by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Busey by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

(Get Rating)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

