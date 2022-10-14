StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLPG. Jefferies Financial Group cut Galapagos from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Galapagos from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Galapagos Stock Up 0.9 %

GLPG traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.58. 1,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,298. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galapagos

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.44 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 16.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Galapagos will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth about $643,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth about $655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,588,000 after buying an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,000. 19.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

