StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Heartland Express to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Heartland Express Price Performance

Shares of HTLD stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.76. 17,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,405. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Insider Activity at Heartland Express

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.71. Heartland Express had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,800.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Heartland Express by 49.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 93,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Heartland Express by 2.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,127,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,357,000 after acquiring an additional 226,297 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Heartland Express by 4.9% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 52,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Heartland Express by 19.6% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 316,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 51,734 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Articles

