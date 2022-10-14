StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLDGet Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Heartland Express to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Heartland Express Price Performance

Shares of HTLD stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.76. 17,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,405. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLDGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.71. Heartland Express had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Heartland Express

In related news, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,800.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Heartland Express by 49.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 93,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Heartland Express by 2.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,127,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,357,000 after acquiring an additional 226,297 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Heartland Express by 4.9% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 52,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Heartland Express by 19.6% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 316,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 51,734 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Articles

