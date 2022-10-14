StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

HSIC has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Shares of HSIC stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.66. Henry Schein has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $92.68.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $46,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 46.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

