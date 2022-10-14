StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Innoviva in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
Innoviva Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ INVA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,628. The company has a market capitalization of $923.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.53. Innoviva has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innoviva
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Innoviva during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Innoviva by 362.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Innoviva during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Innoviva during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Innoviva during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000.
About Innoviva
Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.
