StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Innoviva in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Innoviva Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INVA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,628. The company has a market capitalization of $923.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.53. Innoviva has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innoviva

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $108.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.42 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 28.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innoviva will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Innoviva during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Innoviva by 362.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Innoviva during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Innoviva during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Innoviva during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

