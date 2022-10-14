StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

IRIDEX Price Performance

NASDAQ IRIX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,443. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07. The company has a market cap of $38.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRIDEX

IRIDEX Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Stories

