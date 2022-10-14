StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th.
NASDAQ IRIX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,443. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07. The company has a market cap of $38.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.29.
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
