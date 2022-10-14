StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,658. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.59. J&J Snack Foods has a one year low of $117.45 and a one year high of $165.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31 and a beta of 0.45.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $380.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.35 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 6.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other J&J Snack Foods news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $2,810,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,808,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,253,896.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Dan Fachner sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,699. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 553,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,415,000 after acquiring an additional 126,131 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

