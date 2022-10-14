StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE:LNC opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.79. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 294.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 48.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading

