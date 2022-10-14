StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
LNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.
Lincoln National Stock Performance
NYSE:LNC opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.79. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 294.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 48.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.
About Lincoln National
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.
