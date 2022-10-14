StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE:MUFG remained flat at $4.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 94,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,396,809. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.77. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 5.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.
