StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:MUFG remained flat at $4.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 94,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,396,809. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.77. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 5.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 184,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,134,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 620,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 41,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 94,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

