StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

MODN has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Model N from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Model N Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.35. 563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,002. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Model N has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $37.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Model N

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $56.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Model N will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $44,753.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,731 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,236.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $44,753.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,236.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $83,081.25. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 143,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,552,630.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,207 shares of company stock worth $687,180 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Model N by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Model N in the 2nd quarter worth $3,067,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Model N in the 2nd quarter worth $656,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 163,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 78,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

