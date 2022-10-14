StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

National Health Investors Price Performance

Shares of NHI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.38. The company had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,468. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 12.92 and a quick ratio of 12.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.75 and its 200-day moving average is $59.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Health Investors

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.93 per share, for a total transaction of $98,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,147.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1,177.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 566.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

