StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NCR (NYSE:NCR)

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NCR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

NCR stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.79. NCR has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NCR will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

