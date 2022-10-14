StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.4 %

PKG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.32. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $168.50.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,490,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 49,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 8.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.