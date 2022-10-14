StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
PSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.93.
Phillips 66 Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $96.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
