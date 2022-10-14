StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.93.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $96.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.