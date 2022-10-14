StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Primerica (NYSE:PRI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Primerica Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $134.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.21. Primerica has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $179.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.07 and its 200 day moving average is $126.72.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $668.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.24 million. Primerica had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primerica will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $535,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,796,734.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $535,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,734.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the second quarter valued at $38,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also

