StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QRVO. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Qorvo Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $81.06. 9,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,520. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $178.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $496,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,075 shares of company stock worth $597,468. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter worth $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 208.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Stories

