StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.56.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of QLYS stock traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,643. Qualys has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $162.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.35 and its 200 day moving average is $136.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $86,240.35. Following the sale, the executive now owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,760.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $325,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,338.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $86,240.35. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,760.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,769,456. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Qualys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Qualys by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,806,000 after acquiring an additional 33,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

