StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RRX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.40.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of RRX stock traded down $3.05 on Wednesday, hitting $151.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,053. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $176.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.14. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regal Rexnord news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.