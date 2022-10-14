StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on SkyWest from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James downgraded SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

SkyWest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.44. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $51.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.59. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $799.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SkyWest will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $192,006.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,521.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWest

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at $1,694,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 22,341 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 387.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SkyWest

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

