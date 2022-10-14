StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE SPXC opened at $59.25 on Wednesday. SPX Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.06.

Insider Activity at SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPX Technologies will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 9,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $515,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,472 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPX Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 62.7% during the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 8.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 21.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPX Technologies

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

