StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SSNC. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.68.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.10). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

