StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SPWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SunPower to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.87.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Price Performance

SPWR stock opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.91. SunPower has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $34.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at SunPower

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.47 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $349,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,897.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $349,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,897.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $665,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,371 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 19.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 72.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 205.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.