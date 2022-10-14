StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of TRIB stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. 27.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

