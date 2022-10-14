StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on VirnetX (NYSE:VHC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VirnetX (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

VirnetX Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of VirnetX stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. VirnetX has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49.

Get VirnetX alerts:

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. VirnetX had a negative net margin of 32,192.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of VirnetX

VirnetX Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VirnetX by 40.3% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,392,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400,171 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VirnetX by 16.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 974,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 139,699 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in VirnetX by 11.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 182,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in VirnetX during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in VirnetX by 133.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 127,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 72,607 shares during the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.