StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on VirnetX (NYSE:VHC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VirnetX (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
VirnetX Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of VirnetX stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. VirnetX has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49.
VirnetX (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. VirnetX had a negative net margin of 32,192.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.
VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.
