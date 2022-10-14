StockNews.com Lowers Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Cohen & Steers Trading Up 2.5 %

CNS stock opened at $57.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.37. Cohen & Steers has a 12-month low of $53.36 and a 12-month high of $101.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.03.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.26 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 34.11%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.64%.

In other Cohen & Steers news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $89,136.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,035.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $89,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,035.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Cohen sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $972,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,076,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,059,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,492 over the last three months. Company insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 725.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 250.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 57.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 130.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

