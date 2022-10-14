Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $23.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $220.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.73 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Stoneridge by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Stoneridge by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Stoneridge by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Stoneridge by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Stoneridge by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.