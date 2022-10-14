Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ HNDL opened at $18.96 on Friday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.58.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 958.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 150.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 123.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter worth $260,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.