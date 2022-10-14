Streamr (DATA) Price Reaches $0.0292

Streamr (DATA) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $22.40 million and $1.14 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Streamr has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,325.47 or 0.27544031 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

