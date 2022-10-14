Strong Market Cap Reaches $900,219.60 (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Strong token can now be bought for about $6.51 or 0.00033934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $900,219.60 and $104,556.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Strong has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,321.71 or 0.27752798 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Strong Token Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

