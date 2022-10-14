Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the September 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Subsea 7 Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of SUBCY stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $9.22. 11,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,158. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.77. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Subsea 7

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Subsea 7 from 104.00 to 105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Subsea 7 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

(Get Rating)

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.