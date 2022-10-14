Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

SUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Summit Materials from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Summit Materials from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.22.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $25.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.09. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $41.46.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $631.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.45 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. Analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 320,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,215,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

