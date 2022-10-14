Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Short Interest Down 65.2% in September

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the September 15th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Summit State Bank

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Summit State Bank in the first quarter worth about $3,275,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Summit State Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Summit State Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Summit State Bank by 1.9% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 209,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in Summit State Bank by 16.3% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit State Bank alerts:

Summit State Bank Stock Performance

Shares of SSBI stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,427. The stock has a market cap of $98.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.54. Summit State Bank has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46.

Summit State Bank Announces Dividend

Summit State Bank ( NASDAQ:SSBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.66 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit State Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit State Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.