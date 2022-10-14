Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,430,000 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the September 15th total of 23,190,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Shares of SHO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.18. 79,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,984,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.23. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $13.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $251.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.61 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHO shares. StockNews.com lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 114.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,544,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095,604 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,404,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 39.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,228,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,082 shares during the period. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,224,000. Finally, Rush Island Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 48.4% in the first quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 5,521,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

