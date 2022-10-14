Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 4,950.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Performance

Shares of STBFY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 89,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,536. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $20.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67.

Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited manufactures and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, and food for specified health uses under various brands. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

