Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 4,950.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Performance
Shares of STBFY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 89,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,536. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $20.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67.
Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile
