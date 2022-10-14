Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Given New GBX 125 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 125 ($1.51) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Superdry Stock Performance

Superdry stock remained flat at $1.19 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77. Superdry has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.35.

About Superdry

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

