Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Given New GBX 125 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 125 ($1.51) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Superdry Stock Performance
Superdry stock remained flat at $1.19 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77. Superdry has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.35.
About Superdry
