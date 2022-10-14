Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) PT Lowered to C$0.60

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.05 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Superior Gold Stock Down 10.4 %

Shares of SGI stock traded down C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$0.22. 172,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17. Superior Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.21 and a twelve month high of C$1.20.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold ( CVE:SGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$40.17 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Superior Gold will post 0.1495455 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

